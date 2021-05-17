Greater Chennai Corporation to introduce vaccination at doorstep

With the vaccination drive yet to pick up pace in the metropolis, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Monday announced that it will soon embark on vaccination at doorstep for those living in apartments or groups of people who can mobilise at a commonplace.

The city, which had 47,330 active cases as of Monday morning, has vaccinated just 18.47 lakh of its population above the age of 45 in the past four months. Of this, only 4.1 lakh have taken both doses of the vaccine, while 9.92 lakh have taken their first dose as of May 15, 2021.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

With cases continuing to rise each passing day, the GCC is coming out with numerous ways to speed up the vaccination process – camps at parks, neighbourhood areas, and other places. Alby John, Deputy Commissioner (Health), GCC took to Twitter to announce the civic body's decision to vaccinate people at their doorstep.

“If a company, apartment resident welfare association or any group can mobilise over 30 (above 45 age group) individuals, please fill this form. @chennaicorp will schedule a vaccination camp. Vaccination for below 45 age group will be at a later date,” John tweeted by sharing a form that needs to be filled by the needy.

If a company,apartment resident welfare association or any group can mobilise over 30 (above 45 age group) individuals, please fill this form. @chennaicorp will schedule a vaccination camp. Vaccination for below 45 age group will be at a later date.

https://t.co/hZt6SudsQm — Dr Alby John (@albyjohnV) May 17, 2021

Officials said the move is aimed at ensuring hassle-free vaccination for the people so that they don't have to worry about travelling to get vaccinated. They said if the apartment can mobilise 30 or more people, a tent can be erected at the parking lot or some vacant area for the vaccination.

Also read: Covid-19 Wrap-up | May turning into deadliest month in Jammu and Kashmir

Raja Gopal Sunkara, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), told DH that such drives can be organised for any group that can mobilise more than 30 people.

“Such initiatives were done for sanitary workers and others in the past, but this is the first time we are opening it up to everybody. While we will arrange the drive for those above 45 years of age at the earliest, we are also getting details of those below 45 so that we can prepare when we open up vaccination for that age group,” he added.