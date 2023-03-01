Activists oppose darting, culling of animals in Kerala

Green activists oppose darting and culling of wild animals in Kerala, urge to find alternatives

Currently, wild elephant and tiger attacks are common in Kerala's Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 01 2023, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2023, 22:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

Although locals, politicians, and farmers encourage Kerala wildlife authorities to dart elephants and tigers that frequently invade human settlements and cause property damage, environmentalists stressed the importance of finding alternatives.

Currently, wild elephant and tiger attacks are common in Kerala's Idukki, Palakkad, and Wayanad districts. There is a growing demand to dart two wild elephants in Idukki known as Padayappa and Arikomban. Forest officials were also taking moves in this direction.

Also Read | Connectivity-conflict interface for conservation

Raising concerns against it, Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samiti (WPSS — Wayanad nature protection forum) urged that instead of darting and culling wild animals, the forest and wildlife authorities should analyse the real cause for them entering human settlements and take corrective measures.

WPSS president N Badusha alleged in a representation to the Chief Wildlife Warden that certain forums of high-range farmers were unleashing misleading campaigns against threats by wild animals. Real issues like encroachments in forests, increasing tourism activities in forests, monoculture plantations for industrial purposes and indiscriminate exploitation of raw materials were reasons that aggravated human-animal conflicts.

Also Read | Karnataka to hold census to map wild elephants in unprotected areas

He also said that healthy tuskers were integral to supporting a healthy elephant population and hence, indiscrete darting and taming of wild elephants could affect the elephant population. The authorities should instead consider relocating such elephants to semi-wilderness habitats, as practised in Mudumalai and Bandipur tiger reserves, and implement early warning systems, he urged.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Man-animal conflict
Kerala
activists
India News
wildlife

What's Brewing

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

What is China's game plan in Ukraine?

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Surgeons must push for robots in OTs

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out

 