<p>Mysuru: A video of a leopard sighted on Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Friday night has gone viral on social media.</p><p>RFO (Greening Urban Range) Srinivas said there are four leopards in Chamundi Hill. This is the second time this month that people have reported sightings of leopards in the area. In the latest video, the leopard is seen sitting on a culvert near the forest road.</p><p>Entry to Chamundi Hill is restricted for the general public between 9 pm and 6 am, except for residents. </p><p>The vehicle from which the video was shot belonged to local residents, who recorded it while returning home around 8.30 pm. Locals later said the leopard was spotted near Devikere, a forested region.</p><p>Earlier this month, CCTV footage from a house had also captured a leopard near a lane on the edge of the forest area. Srinivas said that with stray dogs frequenting the region, the leopard may have moved out of the Chamundi Hill reserve forest in search of prey.</p>