Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Second leopard sighting this month keeps Chamundi Hill on edge

Latest video captures leopard near Devikere, raising concerns about movement outside reserve forest.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 07:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 07:43 IST
Karnataka NewsChamundi HillsTrendingLeopard spotted

Follow us on :

Follow Us