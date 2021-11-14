Two dead as heavy rains continue to lash Kerala

Heavy rains continue in Kerala; restrictions imposed at Sabarimala

A high-level meeting convened by CM Pinarayi Vijayan evaluated that the state needs to be on high alert for the next three days in view of heavy rain alert

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 14 2021, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 22:36 ist
The district administration of Pathanamthitta, which too received heavy rainfall, has advised extreme caution, especially by those living close to river banks or landslide prone areas. Credit PTI File Photo

Many parts of Kerala continued to receive heavy rains on Sunday, leading to flooding in low-lying parts of south and central Kerala districts. Two persons, including a child, died in rain-related incidents

The government decided to impose restrictions on pilgrims at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple as the pilgrimage season is beginning on Tuesday

A high-level meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan evaluated that the state needs to be on high alert for the next three days in view of heavy rain alert. A red alert was sounded in three districts in central Kerala on Sunday. On Monday orange alert was issued in the three central Kerala districts.

Also Read | Southern states to witness 'heavy rainfall' till November 18 

As the river water level at Pamba in Sabarimala went up, the state government decided to impose restrictions on pilgrims at Sabarimala temple during the initial days of pilgrimage. While fresh dates for darshan could be allowed to those who already booked time slots on the virtual queue, the spot billing facility for darshan would be suspended.

One shutter of the Idukki dam was opened by Sunday afternoon. Last month three shutters were kept open for a few days owing to the heavy rains.

In rain-related casualties, a three-year-old child drowned in a water clogged pit at Kannur districts, while a lorry driver died in a landslip in Ernakulam district.

