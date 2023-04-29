Heavy rains in Hyderabad: Nine year old dies falling into drain

In a tragic incident, a nine year old girl was swept away in a drain when she fell into it through an opening that was flooded with rain water. The fourth grader had stepped out of her house to buy some groceries.

Hyderabadis woke up to a thunderstorm on Saturday morning, which was accompanied by a heavy downpour that caused flooding of several low lying areas and disrupted normal life.

The Kalasiguda locals have blamed the negligence of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation for the girl's death.

An assistant engineer and a work inspector were suspended for dereliction in discharging their duties, while GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, who inspected the site, announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh for the girl's family.

Heavy rains have lashed several parts of Telangana, with intense spells reported in many parts of the capital city and the adjoining Rangareddy, Medchal, Yadadri, Medak districts.

The unseasonal rains have caused crop damage in several districts.

The IMD has predicted more rains as in store for the state over the next 4-5 days. An Orange alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday, warning people especially in north Telangana districts of thunderstorms, gusty winds, hail accompanied heavy rains.

The rains have however brought respite from the scorching heat of the last several days.