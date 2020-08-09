Amit Shah condoles lives lost at AP Covid-19 facility

Home Minister Amit Shah condoles lives lost at Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 facility

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 09 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 12:06 ist
Police personnel and other officials inspect the hotel, turned into Covid-19 care centre, where a massive fire broke out early morning, in Vijayawada. Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the Andhra Pradesh government of all help to deal with the fire incident at a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada

At least seven patients were killed in the fire at a hotel which was converted to a Covid-19 care facility in Vijayawada.

"Deeply anguished by the news of a tragic fire accident at a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt.

"My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.

