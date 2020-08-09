Home Minister Amit Shah condoles lives lost at Andhra Pradesh Covid-19 facility

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured the Andhra Pradesh government of all help to deal with the fire incident at a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada

At least seven patients were killed in the fire at a hotel which was converted to a Covid-19 care facility in Vijayawada.

"Deeply anguished by the news of a tragic fire accident at a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state govt.

"My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.