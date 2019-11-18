Hyderabadi among by Pak tells parents: “no problem"

One of the two Indians arrested by Pakistan on the charge of crossing Line of Control near Cholistan on Monday is from Hyderabad.

The youth, whose details are not yet known, released a video message for his parents in Telugu. He informed them that the police found no problem with him. He said he was detained and was brought to court. ”From here, I will be sent to jail”, he said in the video.

“Mummy and daddy, how are you? They brought me to court now, from police station after it was declared that there was no problem. They will later send me to jail. Then, they will contact the Indian Embassy officials. I can contact you then. India will initiate the bail process. I may be released maximum in one month”, he said in his message. The young man appeared normal, as he was proved innocent.

He began talking for the video asking those recording, “Can I talk in my mother tongue?” The officials allowed him to speak in Telugu.

The two Indian youths were charged with illegally trespassing the Line of Control.