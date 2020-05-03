IAF showers flower petals to honour COVID-19 warriors

IAF helicopter showers flower petals to honour coronavirus warriors in Kerala

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 03 2020, 12:21 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 12:21 ist
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter throws rose petals from the sky to pay tribute to the medical staff (AFP Photo)

Flower petals were showered by an Indian Air Force helicopter on two hospitals here on Sunday in honour of the front-lineworkers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

At around 10 am, the Sarang helicopter of the IAF flew past the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital here as part the nation-wide initiative by the armed forces to honour doctors, paramedics, sanitation staff and other front-line workers battling coronavirus.

It hovered over a statue of 'motherand child' at the medical college hospital and moved towards the main entrance showering petals. The lightweight chopper flew past over the hospital once again and left for the General Hospital to honour the COVID-19 warriors there.

A Defence release said the "Indian Coast Guard will honour the front-line workers by illuminating the Coast Guard Ships (Dress Overall) at Shangumugom Area on May 2 and 3 from 6.15 p.m to 8.30 p.m." 

