<p>The Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025, passed by the Assembly in December and now awaiting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s assent, has sharpened political fault lines in the state, with the BJP accusing the Congress government of attempting to muzzle dissent and control political narrative, even as the ruling party defends the legislation as a necessary response to rising communal tensions and violence.</p><p>The Congress has consistently argued that the BJP, while in power at the Centre, used central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and CBI to intimidate and rein in political opponents. BJP leaders now allege that the Siddaramaiah government is attempting to curb opposition leaders through legislation and policing, particularly in politically sensitive regions.</p>.Karnataka: Law alone no antidote to poison of hate.<p>BJP state president B Y Vijayendra described the proposed law as an “opposition-hate Bill”, alleging systematic targeting of opposition leaders and Hindu activists. “For the last two years, opposition leaders and Hindu workers have been targeted. The police department has been turned into a Congress office. The hate speech Bill is being brought to muzzle our voice,” he said.</p><p>Vijayendra claimed the Congress government had realised that its “guarantee schemes” were no longer sufficient to mask its governance failures.</p><p>“Development has taken a beating, and law and order are in shambles. Now, what was the urgency to bring such a draconian Bill on hate speech? They want to curb any form of dissent and criticism,” he said, adding that the BJP would challenge the proposed law in court. “The definition of hate speech is vague. It will be used to intimidate and victimise political opponents. This is no way to fight the 2028 elections by clamping freedom of speech.”</p><p>Several BJP leaders suspect the Bill is to control the political narrative ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections. The Congress’ sustained ‘40% Sarkar’ campaign (based on government contractors' commission charges) against the previous Bommai-led BJP government had helped it secure a decisive mandate of 135 seats in the 224-member House in 2023, pushing the BJP into opposition.</p><p>Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said that the Bill criminalised democratic criticism. “It is my constitutional duty to criticise the ruling party when they are wrong. But if the Bill is passed, it will be a crime,” he said.</p><p>BJP termed the proposed legislation a “black law”. “This Bill will be a double-edged sword. They will not be in power forever. The police have been given absolute power to decide what qualifies as hate speech and can arrest anyone even before an investigation,” said Narayanaswamy.</p><p>The BJP has also drawn comparisons with the Special Action Force (SAF) deployed in coastal Karnataka following the July 2022 murder of BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada. While the government says the SAF was meant to prevent communal flare-ups, the BJP alleges selective FIRs, externment notices and arrest attempts against Hindu leaders, warning that the hate speech law could be enforced similarly.</p><p>Defending the Bill, Home Minister G Parameshwara said it was framed with a “long-term vision”. “Unnecessarily, hate speech and provocative posts on social media have led to violence in coastal Karnataka and disturbed communal harmony. A new law will be implemented against those who make hate speech in the coming days,” the home minister had assured after SAF formation.</p><p>IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge rejected allegations of political motive. “The Bill is not politically motivated but meant to protect public order. The Supreme Court has also made observations on hate speech. Is the Supreme Court also anti-BJP?” he asked.</p><p>As the Bill awaits the Governor’s decision, its political consequences are expected to hinge on its implementation, with the BJP preparing for a legal challenge and the Congress insisting the law is essential to prevent violence and preserve public order. </p>