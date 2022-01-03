IIM Visakhapatnam achieves 100% placements, top package worth Rs 23.5 lakh per annum

The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam has achieved 100 per cent placements, with the top package offered going up to Rs 23.5 lakh per annum – a 13 per cent increase over the last season.

The average package of Rs 14.6 lakh is the highest till now in the new generation IIM set up in 2015.

IIMV officials said that “despite the uncertainties caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the institute maintained 100 per cent placement results, completing the placement season for the sixth graduating MBA batch in record time, with record offers.”

Held on a rolling basis, the placement season concluded last week witnessed over 75 companies participating in the process and making multiple offers with over 40 new recruiters offering roles across various domains.

Sector-wise recruitment this year is BFSI (31 per cent), IT/ITES (26 per cent), consulting (25 per cent), e-commerce (7 per cent), manufacturing (5 per cent), FMCG (3 per cent) and other sectors like healthcare, construction, digital media, and education constituted another 3 percent.

Top companies like Amazon, Deloitte, Cognizant, YES Bank, Anand Rathi, ICICI Lombard, TATA AIA, NCR Corporation, Zetwerk, TATA AIG, KPMG, Virtusa, ICICI Bank, HashedIn, Infosys, IndiaMART, L&T, HCL, TAFE, TATA Advanced Systems, HSBC, HDFC Bank, GEF India, RedSeer Consulting, Optum Global Solutions, TrueBlue Advisory, Tresvista, iQuanti, Tredence, Fraazo, Accolite Digital, Cloud Peritus, HDFC Life, Equitas SF Bank, were among the recruiters.

Prof Deepika Gupta, chairperson, Career Development Services & Alumni Relations at IIMV expressed joy over the “immensely successful placement season this year.”

“With the economy slowly on the upsurge again, there are new and exciting opportunities that are unfolding, across sectors. It is a matter of extra satisfaction to witness the 2020-22 batch overcome the headwinds of the pandemic they sailed straight into, in learning, un-learning and re-learning things, and quickly adapting themselves to the new normal. They mastered the science and art of dealing with online academic sessions and virtual placement processes,” Prof Gupta said.

