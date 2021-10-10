Indian traditions can cure mental problems, says Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday mooted the idea of incorporating the role of Indian traditions in keeping good mental health, in the medical syllabus and urged the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) to study the issue deeply to enable the government to make a decision and formulate a policy.

"We need to understand the traditional way of curing mental problems. I am thinking whether we can incorporate in our syllabus the role of our traditions in keeping good mental health," he said at an event organised by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurological Sciences (NIMHANS) on the occasion of the World Mental Health Day.

Also Read | NIMHANS to launch MindNotes app, online peer support forum

Mandaviya said that the experts should study the traditional family structure, which, he claimed, automatically cured the mental problems. "All our festivals were part of mental treatment. Our gatherings on religious and social events, our prayers in the morning and evening and our Aarati are all associated with our mental health. These traditions used to treat mental problems," the Minister told the gathering.

Stating that the role of an educational institute is very significant, he said that NIMHANS should study the issue deeply and find a solution so that the government can take a decision and formulate a policy.

Also Read | How to spot Alzheimer’s: Tips from Nimhans chief

Mandaviya also added that NIMHANS should give tasks to its students on doing research and not just limiting them to study books and pass in the exam. He lamented that the country could not get what it should have from the existing education system.

"The country has lots of expectations from the institutes, its faculty and researchers because these alone can be the basis for the development of the country and its future. Modi Ji has emphasised upon research. We want that your work should be nation-centric," Mandaviya said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and the National Health Minister director Vikas Sheel too addressed the gathering.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: