4 employees of Laurus Labs die in fire accident

India's Laurus Labs says 4 employees dead after fire incident

One other employee is undergoing treatment in a hospital

Reuters
Reuters, Chennai,
  • Dec 27 2022, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 09:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian pharmaceutical company Laurus Labs said on Tuesday four of its employees lost their lives following a flash fire in a room in a manufacturing block of its plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

One other employee is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the company added

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fire
India News
Visakhapatnam

What's Brewing

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

'AI tech sees big improvements in UK stroke treatment'

Why do women speak less?

Why do women speak less?

Speak Out: December 27, 2022

Speak Out: December 27, 2022

DH Toon | How to stay recession-proof

DH Toon | How to stay recession-proof

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

'Blizzard of the century' kills nearly 50 across US

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Ukrainian children on frontlines forced to grow up fast

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Covid-19 BF.7 variant: What we know so far

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

Madhya Pradesh man kills wife for not making tea; held

In Pics | Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US

In Pics | Brutal winter storm kills dozens in US

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

Cricket '22: New rules, equal pay & India's performance

 