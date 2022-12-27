India's Laurus Labs says 4 employees dead after fire incident

Indian pharmaceutical company Laurus Labs said on Tuesday four of its employees lost their lives following a flash fire in a room in a manufacturing block of its plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
One other employee is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the company added
