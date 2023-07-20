Involve personal law boards in UCC formulation, says Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy stated that he and his government will not take any decision that could “hurt the sentiments of religious minorities.”

Reddy told a delegation of Muslim representatives on Wednesday that the Centre “has not yet prepared the draft bill on the Uniform Civil Code and no one knows the content,” while advising them “not to be unduly worried over the proposed code.”

The YSRCP chief with a strength of 21 Lok Sabha and nine Rajya Sabha MPs in Parliament opined that any changes should be brought in only in consultation with the personal law boards.

“India is a country of unity in diversity with various religions, castes and groups following their different traditions and customs. Different personal law boards are working based on their faiths and religious practices. Any streamlining of such practices should be carried out through the involvement of personal law boards as they have a fair idea, understanding of these practices and as they can only avoid misinterpretation,” the CM said.

Reddy further stated that the Supreme Court, the Law Commission and the Central government should together discuss the issues with various Law Boards and work on the proposed changes. “Otherwise, it may not work in a country like India which is guided by diversity.”

A group of Muslim religious heads, community representatives accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam, Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, Minority Welfare Secretary Md Imtiaz, MLAs Abdul Hafeez Khan, Nawaz Basha, Shaik Mustafa, MLCs Shaik Mohammad Iqbal, and Mohammad Ruhulla, had called on the CM at his camp office on Wednesday to share their concerns, opinions on the proposed UCC.

“The YSRCP government is working for the weaker sections and minorities and it will not take any decision that hurts your sentiments. Do not get unduly worried about (the UCC),” Reddy told the leaders.

However, Reddy opined that “false propaganda is being circulated about the rights of Muslim women,” while suggesting that religious heads and elders should reject it effectively.

“Parents would never show partiality towards their children. We shall all make it clear that there is no compromise on the rights of Muslim women. Think of the steps you would take if you were the chief minister and give me your suggestions,” Reddy said in an apparent reference to matters like unequal inheritance of property among male and female children as per the Muslim tradition.

Earlier this month, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his party BRS's opposition to the proposed Uniform Civil Code, calling it “a malicious attempt” by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre "to derive political benefits."

The BRS supremo said that the “BJP-led union government, which ignored development and created enmity between communities, is now conspiring to divide people of the country in the name of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill.”

KCR's statement came after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board executive members led by president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, and accompanied by AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, met KCR asking him to oppose the UCC.