ISB and AP government ink pact to offer business literacy and behavioral skills courses

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with the Indian School of Business to offer certification courses in business literacy and behavioral skills.

The courses are intended to make the state's students gain competitive advantage, making them more employable and industry ready.

On Friday, ISB officials signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) to provide these skilling programmes.

As part of the initiative, ISB is offering two joint certification courses in Business Literacy and Behavioural Skills through APSSDC and Digital Literacy and Entrepreneurial Literacy through APITA.

“ISB is offering these programmes as foundational elective courses in an asynchronous format, keeping in mind the changes coming up through the National Education Policy,” the B-school officials said.

“To drive the expected pace of development in the state, its citizens need to be smarter communicators, effective workers, good negotiators, savvy decision-makers as well as be digitally empowered. The programmes designed and delivered by our world-class faculty shall contribute towards this,” Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean ISB said.

Professor Hemachandra Reddy, chairman, AP State Council of Higher Education said that such courses would function as confidence-building measures among the students.

Professor Deepa Mani, deputy dean – Executive Education and Digital Learning at ISB said that their courses are designed to cater to the fast-evolving global conditions and expectations. “We will soon expand the portfolio to add many more courses.”

