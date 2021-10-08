ISB, AP govt ink pact to offer biz literacy course

ISB and AP government ink pact to offer business literacy and behavioral skills courses

ISB is offering two joint certification courses in Business Literacy and Behavioural Skills through APSSDC and Digital Literacy and Entrepreneurial Literacy through APITA

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Oct 08 2021, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2021, 20:57 ist
The ISB campus in Hyderabad. Credit: Wikimedia commons

The Andhra Pradesh government has partnered with the Indian School of Business to offer certification courses in business literacy and behavioral skills.

The courses are intended to make the state's students gain competitive advantage, making them more employable and industry ready.

On Friday, ISB officials signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Academy (APITA) to provide these skilling programmes.

As part of the initiative, ISB is offering two joint certification courses in Business Literacy and Behavioural Skills through APSSDC and Digital Literacy and Entrepreneurial Literacy through APITA.

“ISB is offering these programmes as foundational elective courses in an asynchronous format, keeping in mind the changes coming up through the National Education Policy,” the B-school officials said.

“To drive the expected pace of development in the state, its citizens need to be smarter communicators, effective workers, good negotiators, savvy decision-makers as well as be digitally empowered. The programmes designed and delivered by our world-class faculty shall contribute towards this,” Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean ISB said.

Professor Hemachandra Reddy, chairman, AP State Council of Higher Education said that such courses would function as confidence-building measures among the students.

Professor Deepa Mani, deputy dean – Executive Education and Digital Learning at ISB said that their courses are designed to cater to the fast-evolving global conditions and expectations. “We will soon expand the portfolio to add many more courses.”

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Education
Andhra Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

India’s CPSE privatisation off to 'Maharaja' start

India’s CPSE privatisation off to 'Maharaja' start

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

Perseverance’s first major successes on Mars

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

E-auction of PM's gifts: Neeraj's javelin gets top rate

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Crime and punishment: Constant in ever-changing world

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

DH Toon | Lakhimpur violence – 'This too shall pass'

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Indian-origin girl wins UK PM's climate change award

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Baby elephant reunited with mother in Tamil Nadu

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

Selfie photobombing gorilla dies in arms of caretaker

 