Jagan to launch system to absorb 1 lac unemployed youth

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to launch the Village Secretariat system from 2 October by creating 1,26,728 lakh jobs through Village Secretariats which will come into effect from October 2, a state government release here on Sunday said.

“Chandrababu Naidu who had coined the slogan that ‘if Babu comes, Jobs will come’ failed to create a single job and went back on the issue of unemployment stipend,” the release said. There has been a comparison between Village Secretariats and Janmabhoomi Committees of the TDP government but there is lot of difference between the two, the note read.

Under the Village Secretariat system, everything works like with clock-like precision and every Village Volunteer will service 50 houses in rural areas and every Ward Volunteer will take care of 100 areas in urban areas. Under the new order, the system works on saturation method where caste, creed, party affiliations are not seen but only eligibility will be the criteria and the volunteers are trained to carry out the task with utmost restraint.

The volunteers will deliver the monthly ration to the doorsteps of the beneficiary as many had complained that they were losing one day’s wage if they were to stand in the queue at ration shops to get their monthly quota and the quality of rice.

The Chief Minister will hand over the appointment letters to people those who have been selected for Village Secretariat jobs around 10.30 am at a plus convention centre in Vijayawada on Monday. He will address the gathering and return to his residence and from there he will leave to Tirumala. Chief Minister will lay foundation stone for various developmental projects. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on behalf of AP government will offer “Pattu Vastralu” (silk Robes) to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.