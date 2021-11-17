Jai Bhim row: Tamil film industry backs actor Suriya, film’s director

With Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and its parent organisation Vanniyar Sangam unrelenting in their opposition to Jai Bhim, bigwigs of the Tamil film industry have come out in support of actor Suriya and the film’s director T J Gnanavel by pointing out the movie’s storyline that revolves around social justice.

Tamil Nadu Directors’ Association, veteran filmmaker Bharathiraaja, national award winning director Vetri Maaran, actor Siddharth, and others have backed up Suriya, after the Vanniyar Sangam sent a legal notice seeking an apology from the Jai Bhim team for allegedly portraying the Vanniyar community in a “bad light.” The notice also demanded a cost of Rs 5 crore from the film makers.

However, top actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, and Suriya’s friend and popular star Vijay are yet to make any comments on the issue. As the issue assumes centre stage yet again, Suriya’s residence in upscale T Nagar has been provided with police protection since Tuesday evening.

Read more: Legal notice to 'Jai Bhim' team for showing Vanniyars in 'poor light'

As support poured in for him from various quarters, Suriya said the love for the movie is overwhelming. “I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust and reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us,” he said.

Jai Bhim, which talks about the difficulties faced by tribal population in the country in getting justice through the custodial death of Rajakannu in 1993, has been opposed by PMK and Vanniyars ever since its release. While PMK leader and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss wrote a letter to Suriya on “bad portrayal” of Vanniyars, the issue escalated when Vanniyar Sangam slapped a legal notice.

In a statement, Bharathiraaja said Anbumani could have spoken to Suriya and sorted the issue over a phone call instead of issuing a statement and then a legal notice. “If this trend continues, there will be a time when filmmakers will have to wait outside the houses of politicians with their scripts,” Bharathiraaja said.

Vetri Maaran, director of critically-acclaimed films like Visaranai, said no one can be made to feel lesser for doing the right thing and praised Suriya as an actor “who is redefining stardom.”

“The commitment of director TJ Gnanavel to make this film to let the world know the plight of the victims and Suriya's constant efforts towards social justice, on and offscreen is truly inspiring. #Jaibheem. It's only natural these films cause angst amongst those who don't want the status quo to change. #WeStand With Suriya,” he said in a message posted on his Twitter page.

“Films that question the inequalities and injustices of a society too are weapons towards social justice. We stand by the whole team of #Jaibheem,” he added.

Actor Siddharth said the film industry stood with Kamal Haasan and Vijay when their movies faced trouble. “We stand with Suriya. ‘We’ represents anyone who believes it is cowardice to threaten an artist or the exhibition of an artistic creation over differences of opinion or personal animosity,” Siddharth said.