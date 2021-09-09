Kalaburagi will get BJP Mayor, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Kalaburagi would get a BJP Mayor even as the JD(S) appears adamant on them getting the top post.

“Discussions are still in their preliminary stages. I won't comment on anything now. But you can be sure that the Mayor will be from BJP," Bommai said.

In the 55-member Kalaburagi City Corporation, Congress has 27 seats, BJP 23, JD(S) four and one Independent. Support of the JD(S) is key for both the Congress and BJP to assume power.

The CM’s assertion comes a day after four JD(S) councillors, who are being chased by both BJP and Congress for an alliance, met their party honchos HD Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy. They are of the opinion that they should join hands with the party that cedes the Mayor’s chair to them.

In his meeting with BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi earlier this week, Bommai said that Cabinet expansion was not discussed. "As he was not keeping well, the meeting was brief. He has advised me to give more importance to party organisation in view of future elections," Bommai said.

Bommai said that he had sought a report from the Health Department and experts on the behaviour of Nipah virus and how it could affect the state. "We will have a discussion today evening."

According to Bommai, his visit to New Delhi was fruitful. "The Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) from Dobaspet to Mysuru Road, which was pending for 2-3 years, will get clearances. Work will start in the next five to six months," he said.

Also, expansion of the National Highway between Vijayapura and Sankeshwar will also be taken up along with four other highways, according to the CM.

The suburban railway project will be taken up shortly. Work on rail lines between Davangere and Tumakuru, Hubballi and Belagavi, and Bidar and Kalaburagi will also begin as soon as possible.

During discussion with Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekar, a decision to set up a 'Hardware Park' between Bengaluru and Kolar was made. “There is also a proposal to set up a Skill University, which we are examining,” Bommai said.

