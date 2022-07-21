Karnataka tops Niti Aayog's innovation index for third year in a row

Karnataka tops Niti Aayog's innovation index again

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 21 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 15:33 ist
Niti Aayog's India Innovation index 2021 examines innovation capacities and ecosystems at the sub-national level. Credit: DH photo

Karnataka, Telangana and Haryana have been ranked as the top three states among major states in Niti Aayog's third innovation index.

Niti Aayog's India Innovation index 2021 examines innovation capacities and ecosystems at the sub-national level.

The index, released by Niti Aayog's Vice Chairman Suman Bery in the presence of Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer on Thursday, has been developed on the lines of the Global Innovation Index.

Karnataka topped the index for the third year in a row. The first and second editions of India Innovation Index were launched in October 2019 and January 2021, respectively.

According to an official statement, the third edition strengthens the scope of innovation analysis in the country by drawing on the framework of the Global Innovation Index (GII).

The new framework presents a more nuanced and comprehensive outlook for measuring innovation performance in India, with the introduction of 66 unique indicators, as compared to the 36 indicators used in the preceding edition (India Innovation Index 2020), it added.

States and Union Territories were divided into '17 Major States', '10 North-East and Hill States', and '9 Union Territories and City States', for effectively comparing their performance.

