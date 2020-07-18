Kasargod tightens Covid-19 vigil; 10-day total lockdown in coastal areas of Thiruvananthapuram

In view of the increasing Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada district, Kerala has enhanced vigil at the bordering Kasargod district.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that there were serious concerns for Kasargod as Covid-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada was increasing. Hence stringent measures were being taken by the district administration.

Apart from enhancing vigil along border roads, markets in Kasargod would be allowed to work only on alternate days. Of the 29 fresh cases reported in Kasargod on Saturday, 22 got infected through local spread. The total Covid-19 active cases in the district reached 316.

Meanwhile, a total lockdown was imposed along the entire coastal area of Thiruvananthapuram for ten days as community spread was found in two localities and a spike was being witnessed along the coastal belt. Of the 173 fresh cases on Saturday, 152 were infected locally.

A total of 593 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday in Kerala, which was slightly lower than the fresh cases during the last four days. While two more persons died, 204 recovered. Of the 593 fresh cases, 364 were due to local spread.

The chief minister said that local spread were being reported from various parts of the state and hence people should strictly follow social distancing and other safety practices.