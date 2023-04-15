KCR unveils 125-ft Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad

KCR unveils 125-ft Ambedkar statue built at cost of Rs 146 cr

KCR christened the Rs 600 crore mega-complex 'Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat' — a stone’s throw away from the statue

  Apr 15 2023
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 00:23 ist
People gather for the unveiling ceremony of a 125ft statue of BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary, in Hyderabad, Friday, April 14, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A 125 feet bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, “the largest in the world”, installed in the heart of Hyderabad was unveiled by Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao and Ambedkar’s grandson, ex-MP Prakash Ambedkar, on Friday.

The inauguration of the Rs 146 crore statue of the social reformer and architect of the Indian Constitution on a 50-foot plinth resembling the Parliament building precedes the opening of the new Telangana secretariat on April 30.

Read | BRS will form govt at Centre after 2024 general elections: KCR

KCR christened the Rs 600 crore mega-complex “Dr B R Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat” — a stone’s throw away from the statue.

Following the phased Dalit Bandhu plan, which provides Rs 10 lakh help to SC households in the state, the statue and naming of the secretariat are being considered part of KCR’s Dalit outreach in the Telangana election year.

However, an unimpressed Opposition has reminded KCR of his statehood agitation pledge to make a Dalit the first CM of Telangana and other promises for the community.

“KCR has to tender an unconditional apology to Dalits for failing to make a Dalit the first CM of Telangana and for not fulfilling the promise of giving each of them three acres of land. The CM has no moral right to unveil the statue of Babasaheb,” Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said while accusing the CM of “humiliating Dalits on every possible occasion”.

