Kerala announces cut in state tax on petrol by Rs 2.41, diesel by Rs 1.36

The Union government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • May 21 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: May 21 2022, 22:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Kerala government on Saturday announced a cut in tax on the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively, following reduction of fuel price by the Centre.

Announcing the cut on state tax, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the Union government has partially reduced the huge tax imposed by it. He, however, welcomed the Centre's decision.

"The Union government has partially reduced the huge tax on petrol and diesel. Kerala government welcomes this decision," Balagopal said in a statement. "...state government will reduce state tax on the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.41 and Rs 1.36 per litre respectively," he said.

The Union government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers battering under high fuel prices that has also pushed inflation to a multi-year high. The excise duty cut will translate into a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel after taking into account its impact on other levies. 

Check out DH's latest videos

