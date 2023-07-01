Kerala CM wishes medicos on Doctor's day

Kerala CM wishes medicos on Doctor's day

The committed efforts of doctors in maintaining the wellness of our society make them pillars of our public health sector, he said.

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 01 2023, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 13:29 ist
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: IANS Photo

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday extended greetings to the medical fraternity on the occasion of National Doctor's Day and described them as 'pillars' of the public health sector. The committed efforts of doctors in maintaining the wellness of our society make them pillars of our public health sector, he tweeted.

The CM urged everybody to ensure support for their "exemplary service". "On this #DoctorsDay, let’s salute their firm will and resoluteness in providing healthcare and ensure support for their exemplary services," Vijayan added.

Kerala
India News
Pinarayi Vijayan

