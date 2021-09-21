Kerala concerned over vaccine hesitancy in high-risk groups

Even as the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Kerala progresses, the state health sector is concerned over vaccine hesitancy among the aged and those with comorbid factors.

Around 90 per cent of the 23,897 persons who died due to Covid-19 in Kerala so far come under this group and hence, the health authorities are more concerned about hesitancy in this group.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had recently stated that around 9 lakh people aged above 60 and those with comorbid factors were yet to take Covid vaccination. Fear of side effects seems to be a key factor and hence, awareness needs to be raised.

Health department sources said that even as facilities for vaccinating the aged and bed-ridden at homes were offered, a major chunk of them haven't taken the vaccine yet.

Earlier, there was a general hesitation towards vaccination in some parts of the state. Many families were even reluctant to give normal preventive vaccinations to children. But the scenario has changed over the years. However, hesitancy among the elder generation seems to be pertaining.

Over 90 per cent of those aged above 18 already got their first dose and 38 per cent have got the second dose, too.

Meanwhile, 15,768 fresh Covid cases were reported in Kerala on Tuesday with a test positivity rate of around 15 per cent. A total of 1.61 lakh active cases are there in Kerala now.

