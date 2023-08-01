Kerala Cong leaders to meet Kharge, Rahul in Delhi

Kerala Cong leaders to meet Kharge, Rahul in Delhi to discuss strategy for LS polls

The meeting is part of an ongoing routine exercise where party leaders from various states are meeting Kharge and Gandhi to discuss LS preparations.

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 01 2023, 01:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2023, 01:59 ist
Congress Flag. Credit: Getty Photo

Prominent leaders of the Congress party in Kerala would be meeting AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital later this week to discuss the poll strategy for Lok Sabha elections to be held next year, a party source said on Monday.

The meeting is part of an ongoing routine exercise where party leaders from various states are meeting Kharge and Gandhi to discuss the preparations in their respective states for the Lok Sabha elections.

From Kerala, around 20 party leaders, including some MPs from the state, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan, would be meeting the Congress chief and Gandhi on August 3, the source said.

The Congress-led alliance had virtually swept the seats from Kerala in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the CPI(M)-led LDF could only win one seat out of the total 20.

