Kerala cop suspended over 'drunken dance' in uniform

A video of the official dancing had gone viral on social media

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 07 2023, 03:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 03:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A police official from Idukki district was suspended on charges of dancing in uniform during a festival. Additional sub-inspector of Santhanpara police station K P Shaji was suspended by the district police chief on Thursday.

Shaji was also suspected to be in an inebriated condition and some locals could be seen trying to stop him in the video clip. A video of the police official dancing in public during a temple festival had gone viral on social media.

Kerala
Idukki
Police
India News
Viral video
Social media

