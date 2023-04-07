Kerala cop suspended over 'drunken dance' in uniform

A police official from Idukki district was suspended on charges of dancing in uniform during a festival. Additional sub-inspector of Santhanpara police station K P Shaji was suspended by the district police chief on Thursday.
Shaji was also suspected to be in an inebriated condition and some locals could be seen trying to stop him in the video clip. A video of the police official dancing in public during a temple festival had gone viral on social media.
