Kerala couple suicide pact: Man dies, woman backs out

A probe has been launched into the incident

IANS
IANS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 13 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 16:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 31-year-old man died while his lover with whom he had entered into a suicide pact, developed cold feet and chickened out at the last moment in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, sources said on Tuesday.

As part of the pact, the two checked into a hotel where the man died, while the woman failed to muster the courage.

On Monday night, on hearing the woman's cries, the hotel staff rushed to the couple's room only to see the man hanging and blood oozing out of the woman's ears.

Soon, the police arrived and rushed her to a local hospital, which referred her to the Kottayam Medical College hospital.

According to the woman, the two had decided to die together for which they checked into a hotel where they consumed some medicines and the man hanged himself to death, while the woman got afraid and started to scream.

They had checked into the hotel on Sunday, and when the woman who hails from the state capital, failed to return home, her relatives registered a missing complaint at their local police station.

A probe has been launched into the incident.

