Kerala CPM aims to create a model for India's communist parties

The CPI(M) in Kerala is creating a model for communist parties in other states to emulate as the party celebrates winning a second consecutive term of the Left Democratic Front at the ongoing party congress in Kannur.

The party adopted a resolution saluting the 'path-breaking achievement' of LDF in Kerala, highlighting the achievements of the first Pinarayi Vijayan government with regard to development, employment and welfare measures amid challenges posed by natural calamities and Covid-19.

"The party congress notes with appreciation the efforts of the LDF Government to present India and the world a secular, democratic, socially inclusive, and high-growth alternative development policy," said the resolution.

With regard to the CPM membership, Kerala witnessed a considerable increase from 4.89 lakh in 2018 to 5.27 lakh by 2021 even as there was a decline all over the country. Kerala has more than half of the total members of the party in India. Total membership of CPM in the country declined to 9.85 lakh from 10.07 lakh in the same period.

Check out DH's latest videos