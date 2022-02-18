After IAS officer's removal, Kerala Guv signs address

Kerala Guv signs policy address only after removal of IAS officer who wrote dissent note

The IAS officer sent a dissent note with regard to the appointment of BJP state office bearer as personal assistant to the Governor

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 18 2022, 01:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 01:36 ist
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday signed the policy address approved by the Cabinet only after an IAS officer, who wrote a dissent note with regard to the appointment of a BJP leader as Governor's staff, was removed.

General administration principal secretary K R Jyothilal, who sent the dissent note to Raj Bhavan the other day, was removed.

There were reports that the Governor insisted on action against the IAS officer and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also held talks with the Governor during the day.

Later Jyotilal was removed and by evening, the Governor signed the policy address, which has to be delivered in the Assembly on Friday.

The IAS officer sent a dissent note with regard to the appointment of BJP state office bearer Hari S Kartha as personal assistant to the Governor. He said that there was no precedent of persons with political allegiance being posted at Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Opposition leader V D Satheesan alleged that it was just a political gimmick of the government and the Governor to cover up their quid pro quo understanding. The Governor was succumbing to political pressures of the government in appointments in universities and signing ordinances and in return the government was allowing posting of BJP leaders in Raj Bhavan, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
BJP
Congress
Arif Mohammed Khan
LDF
IAS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

Mizoram man cycles over 1500 km from Aizawl to Kolkata

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

SII CEO urges Djokovic to get vaccinated against Covid

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Elon Musk compares Trudeau with Hitler in a meme

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Did Covid contribute to more mental health disorders?

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

Kanye West admits to having 'suicidal thoughts'

The world’s hardiest bacteria

The world’s hardiest bacteria

 