Kerala HC asks actor Dileep, his aides to handover 6 mobiles for probe

The Kerala High Court on Saturday ordered actor Dileep and others accused in the case pertaining to hatching conspiracy to murder police officers to surrender their mobile phones.

Even as the actor raised objections against the demand of the investigation team for the mobile phones, the court rejected the objections and asked Dileep and the others accused to surrender six mobile phones.

Dileep's counsel even raised suspicions over the ongoing investigation and also stated that the actor himself had sent the phones for forensic examination by experts in Mumbai to ensure that the data in it was not tampered with. But the court rejected the contention as the police maintained that it was for them to subject the phones to forensic examination to collect evidence.

The court directed Dileep and others accused to hand over the phones to the High Court registrar by Monday.

The police maintained that Dileep and the others accused, who are his close relatives and friends, changed their mobile phones by January. It was suspected that those phones were used hatching the conspiracy to attack and even kill police officers who probed the actor's assault case.

Dileep filed an anticipatory bail plea maintaining that the fresh case against him was a ploy of the police to delay the ongoing trial in the actress assault case.

