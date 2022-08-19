HC refuses to quash 'conspiracy' case against Swapna

Kerala HC dismisses Swapna's plea seeking to quash FIRs on conspiracy cases

Dismissing the pleas, the high court observed that the investigation in the cases were in a preliminary stage

  Aug 19 2022, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2022, 16:07 ist

In a setback to key accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case Swapna Suresh, the Kerala High Court on Friday rejected her pleas seeking to quash the cases registered by the state police against her alleging conspiracy in Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad.

Dismissing the pleas, the high court observed that the investigation in the cases were in a preliminary stage but said the complainant can approach the court after the chargesheets are filed in connection with the cases.

Suresh had moved the court two months ago seeking to quash the FIRs registered against her for allegedly conspiring to cause a riot in the state through her recent revelations. In her plea, Suresh alleged that she was falsely implicated in the case and claimed that former minister K T Jaleel had filed the complaint after she had given information about his "illegal activities" before the court.

Suresh, in her plea, had also alleged involvement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, two of his family members, former minister Jaleel, former Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, former principal secretary to CM, M Sivasankar, and some top bureaucrats "in anti-national activities in UAE Consulate including gold smuggling".

