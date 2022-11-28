Kerala shelves SilverLine due to lack of support from Karnataka

With its efforts to get Karnataka government's support becoming futile, the Kerala government has shelved the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.

According to a government order, around 200 officials posted for land survey and acquisition related activities of SilverLine have been directed to report back to the parent department, and further steps regarding the project would be taken only after getting the Centre's nod.

Earlier, the state government, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, was very adamant that the project would be taken forward at any cost. Demarcation stones were being laid across the state despite strong protest by those fearing eviction as well as over environmental concerns.

However, the BJP government at the Centre did not give nod to the project. The state government's proposal to extend the rail up to Mangaluru in Karnataka was considered as a strategy to get support of the BJP, which is the ruling party in Karnataka. But Karnataka did not respond favourably to the proposal.

The railways had also raised objections against the project earlier as it may affect future expansion of its projects in Kerala.