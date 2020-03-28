Kerala to supply liquor as per doctor's prescription

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 28 2020, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 20:53 ist
Representative image. (AFP Photo)

With a couple of persons committing suicide in Kerala following withdrawal symptoms and many being hospitalised as liquor sales was stopped in view of the lockdown, Kerala government has decided to supply liquor as per doctor's prescription.

Three persons committed suicide in various parts of Kerala over the last two days and their relative alleged that they were upset over the unavailability of liquor. Moreover, there was a heavy rush of patients with withdrawal symptoms at hospitals in the state.

Considering these, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the excise department was directed to make provision for supplying liquor to individuals based of doctors' prescriptions.

The Kerala government was also exploring the online sale of liquor.

