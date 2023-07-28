Man arrested for hoax bomb threat at Cochin airport

A 55-year old passenger has landed in trouble in Kerala after he allegedly claimed that there was a bomb in the baggage of another passenger at the Cochin International Airport here while waiting for the security procedure to board a flight.
The incident was reported on Thursday, police said.
According to Nedumbassery police, Pathanamthitta native Sabu Varghese was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly claimed there was a bomb in one of the suitcases of another passenger.
"It seems like he was irritated due to the long security procedures. While waiting for the security check, he said there was a bomb in another man's baggage," Nedumbassery police said.
The airport authorities, after carrying out checks found the man's claim to be a hoax and after necessary procedures, handed over the man to the Kerala police, which later recorded his arrest.
He was later let off on bail.
