Minor impregnated by brother; Kerala HC allows abortion

Minor impregnated by brother; Kerala High Court allows termination of 7-month pregnancy

'Continuation of pregnancy is likely to cause grave injury to the social and mental health of the child,' the court observed

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • May 22 2023, 14:22 ist
  • updated: May 22 2023, 14:31 ist
Kerala High Court. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Kerala High Court has allowed medical termination of pregnancy of a minor girl who was impregnated by her own brother, saying that various social and medical complications are likely to arise if abortion was not permitted.

Justice Ziyad Rahman A A said that even according to the report of a medical board constituted to examine the girl, continuation of the over 32 week pregnancy was likely to cause grave injury to the social and mental health of the 15-year old victim.

"Considering the fact, the child is born from her own sibling, various social and medical complications are likely to arise. In such circumstances, the permission as sought for by the petitioner to terminate the pregnancy is inevitable.

Also Read | Kerala witnesses traditional Jewish wedding after 15 years

"Upon perusal of the medical report, it is evident that the child is physically and mentally fit for medical termination of pregnancy. It is also stated that continuation of pregnancy is likely to cause grave injury to the social and mental health of the child," the court said.

"In such circumstances, I am inclined to allow medical termination of pregnancy of the daughter of the petitioner.

"Therefore, it is ordered that, respondents 4 (District Medical Officer, Malappuram) and 5 (Superintendent, Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri) are directed to take urgent steps to medically terminate the pregnancy of the minor daughter of the petitioner without any delay," the judge said in his order dated May 19.

The court posted the matter to be taken up again a week from May 19.

On the next date, a report regarding completion of the procedure has to be placed before the court, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Kerala High Court
Abortion
Pregnancy termination

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Ways to make the future sustainable

Ways to make the future sustainable

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

Climate activists turn Rome's Trevi Fountain black

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

DiCaprio and Scorsese score raves at star-packed Cannes

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends grandson's graduation

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

'Drishyam' franchise to be remade in South Korea

 