Monkeypox infected youth dies in Kerala

A 22-year-old youth who died in Thrissur district in Kerala on Saturday was found to be infected with monkeypox.

Kerala health minister Veena George said on Sunday that the person was found to be infected with monkeypox while in UAE itself and he travelled by suppressing the information.

It is the first monkeypox death to be reported in Kerala. Earlier the first three monkeypox cases in the country were also reported in Kerala. All were persons who came down from the UAE. Another case was later detected in Delhi.

The deceased youth was a native of Chavakkad in Thrissur district and had returned from UAE on July 21. He was admitted to a private hospital in the district on July 27, and died just 3 days after. His samples were sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology and the result was still awaited.

The health minister told reporters on Sunday that his relatives informed the hospital authorities only on Saturday that the person was found to be infected with monkeypox during the tests done in UAE, just a day prior to his departure to India.

"He seems to have travelled by suppressing the fact. He was also suspected to be suffering from some other diseases. A high-level probe would be initiated into the death of the youth," the minister said.

His family members, along with those who came in close contact with the deceased were kept under surveillance, and a route map has also been released.

Meanwhile, Brazil, on Friday, reported the first monkeypox-related death outside Africa.