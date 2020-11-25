Puducherry records no Covid-19 deaths for sixth day

No fresh Covid-19 fatality reported for sixth day in Puducherry

Of the 36,820 total cases, 545 were active, 35,666 patients recovered and were discharged so far

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Nov 25 2020, 12:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 12:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Image.

Puducherry saw no Covid-19 related deaths for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday while 51 more people were infected by the virus taking the overall tally to 36,820.

The toll in the union territory stood at 609 as no deaths due to the infection were reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours ending 10 am today.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said 51 new cases were detected at the end of examination of 3,258 samples.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

He noted that of the total cases, 545 were active, 35,666 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 per cent and 96.87 per cent respectively.

He also said of the 3.91 lakh samples tested so far 3.50 lakh were found to be negative.

Puducherry region accounted for 27 new cases of infection out of the total 51 cases while Karaikal had six, Yanam four and the Mahe region reported 14 new cases.

The Director said 45 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours from hospitals.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puducherry
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Lame duck Trump pardons turkey; dodges elephant in room

Lame duck Trump pardons turkey; dodges elephant in room

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Mysterious 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild theories

Mysterious 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild theories

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter

 