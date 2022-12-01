Excise scam: KCR's daughter dares Modi govt to jail her

'No one is scared': KCR's daughter dares Modi govt to put her in jail in Delhi excise scam case

ED's arrival before Modi in an election-bound state has become very normal, Kavitha said

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 01 2022, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2022, 10:34 ist
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and state legislator K Kavitha. Credit: IANS Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has dared the Narendra Modi government to put her in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

The former Lok Sabha MP termed the inclusion of her name in the ED remand report of Amit Arora, one of the accused in the alleged fraud, as the BJP's political conspiracy.

ED's arrival before Modi in an election-bound state has become very normal, Kavitha, an MLC now told reporters in Hyderabad early Thursday.

“But your ED, CBI tactics won't work here in Telangana. Let them put me in jail, no tension, no one is scared. I won't be intimidated and we will keep exposing the BJP,” Kavitha said.

Meanwhile, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, a YSRCP MP, whose name is also mentioned in the report, said that his family has no involvement in the Delhi liquor business or scam.

“The accusations are nothing but the north Indian cabal plot on south Indian businessmen,” Magunta said.

