No proposal sent on making Hyderabad 2nd capital: Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday clarified that there was no proposal with the Centre on making Hyderabad the second capital of the country.

There was also no discussion on bringing a Uniform Civil Code, he told reporters here in response to questions.

"There has been no such proposal before the central government nor was there any discussion (before it) for making Hyderabad as the second capital of the country. "The state (Telangana) government too did not come up with any such proposal. No discussion has taken place in any forum of the Centre over the matter. Also, there is no discussion on bringing a Uniform Civil Code," Kishan Reddy said here.

The Centre was ready to discuss any matter or issue the opposition would raise in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on Monday, the Union Minister of State for Home said. On Jammu and Kashmir, he said the situation there was peaceful after the abrogation of Article 370.

The government would work with zero tolerance towards terrorism, he asserted. Discussion on new education policy, health policy and interlinking of rivers in the country is likely to be taken up (in the Parliament), he said.

Reddy reiterated that providing safe drinking water to every household, ensuring better healthcare and education was the top priority of the BJP government at the Centre.

Targetting the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government on the Kaleswaram irrigation project, he said, "KCR took up the project claiming Telangana is a rich state with a surplus budget. Without completing it, he is now seeking to blame the Centre."

He sought to know if it was proper on part of the state government to blame the Centre for it.

The Kaleswaram project, worth Rs 80,000 crore, touted as the world's largest multi-stage multi-purpose scheme, across the Godavari river, which flows through Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, aims at meeting drinking water requirements of about 80 per cent of districts in Telangana.