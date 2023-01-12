Only Cardamom less Aravana at Sabarimala from Nov 12

Only Cardamom less Aravana at Sabarimala from Nov 12

A recent test had found the presence of pesticide in cardamom used for making 'Aravana'

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 12 2023, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 08:46 ist
View of Sabarimala temple. Credit: PTI Photo

Only cardamom-less 'Aravana' (sweet prasadam) will be distributed at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala from Thursday.

The Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the temple took the decision as the Kerala High Court instructed that 'Aravana' made using cardamom with pesticide presence should not be distributed.

A recent test had found the presence of pesticide in cardamom used for making 'Aravana'.

The board president K Ananthagopan told reporters that efforts were on to procure organic cardamom. Till then 'Aravana' made without cardamom would be only distributed. The Aravana plants were also being cleaned.

He also said that only around 750-gram cardamom was required for every 300-kilogram mix for 'Aravana'.

