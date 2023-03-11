Orthodox faction priests in Kerala to launch stir

The Orthodox faction of the Malankara Syrian church in Kerala has decided to launch a stir against the Kerala government's move to bring in a legislation granting rights to the Jacobite faction to offer prayers at the church.

The Supreme Court in 2017 gave control of around 1,000 churches to the Orthodox faction. But the Jacobite faction is not willing to hand over the control of many churches under its control.

This had even led to tension at many churches over the years.

The Left-Front government in Kerala is reportedly bringing in a fresh legislation giving rights to the Jacobite faction to offer prayers at all the churches. The draft bill was learnt to be cleared by the ruling Left Democratic Front's meeting the other day.

Representatives of the Orthodox faction said on Friday that they would launch a stir against the proposed legislation. This Sunday would be observed as protest day in all churches and priests would stage a sit-in in front of the government Secretariat on Monday.

They alleged that the proposed legislation was not only a violation of the SC order but also misleading one as Jacobite faction members were not denied rights to offer prayers in any churches.

They also alleged that many top officials in the government were from the Jacobite faction and the government was showing favouritism towards the faction.