Pharmacist drinks botched chemical made for coronavirus treatment, dies

COVID-19: Pharmacist drinks botched chemical, dies

AFP
AFP, New Delhi,
  • May 09 2020, 18:34 ist
  • updated: May 09 2020, 18:34 ist
Representative image

 A pharmacist died and his boss was left hospitalised after the pair drank a chemical concoction they had developed in an effort to treat coronavirus, police said on Saturday.

The men worked for a herbal medicine company and were testing their treatment -- a mix of nitric oxide and sodium nitrate -- at a home in southern Chennai.

K Sivanesan, 47, died on the spot, said local police chief Ashok Kumar.

His colleague Rajkumar was recovering from the poisoning.

Kumar said Sivanesan bought the chemicals from a local market and developed the formula after conducting research on the internet.

There are no approved medicines or vaccines for treating COVID-19, triggering a global race for a new drug for the disease that has killed nearly 300,000 people.

Nearly 60,000 cases have been detected in India, which has imposed a drastic nationwide lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of the disease.

