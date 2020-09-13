Plea filed to cancel Malayalam actor Dileep's bail in assault case

The prosecution in an assault case in Kerala has filed a petition seeking cancellation of bail of leading actor Dileep.

According to sources, the prosecution alleged that Dileep, who is the eighth accused in the case, is trying to influence the witnesses in the case and hence the bail granted to Dileep should be cancelled. The petition is now pending with the trial court.

A popular south Indian actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a gang at the behest of Dileep in February 2017. Dileep was arrested in connection to this case in July 2017 and was granted bail in October that year under strict conditions.

However, as the trial in the case commenced earlier this year several witnesses turned hostile. This seems to have prompted the prosecution to approach the court seeking cancellation of bail.

Special prosecutor in the case A Sureshan was learnt to have filed the application for cancelling bail. He said that the details could not be divulged as the case is being considered in closed court.

It was learned that the prosecution alleged that Dileep was trying to influence a prosecution witness who was said to have seen Dileep meeting key accused involved in the abduction of the actor.

The trial in the case got delayed as Dileep approached an upper court seeking discharge, but was rejected. The court proceedings were also affected owing to Covid-19.