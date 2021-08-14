President Kovind hosts Olympians for high tea

The President told the players that the entire country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2021, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 20:38 ist
The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind in a group photo with the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

India’s performance in the Tokyo Olympics was outstanding, not only in terms of achievements but also in terms of potential, President Ram Nath Kovind said, as he hosted a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the players who represented the nation in the games.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also present during the event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The President told the players that the entire country was proud of them for bringing glory to the nation. “This team has won the highest number of medals in the history of our participation in Olympic so far. Their achievements have inspired the youth to take part in sports,” he said, adding that a positive attitude towards sports has also been created among the parents.

He said that given the spirit and skill with which all of them had performed in Tokyo, India would have an impressive presence in the world of sports in the times to come. The President congratulated the entire Indian contingent for their excellent efforts. He also appreciated the role played by the coaches, support staff, family members and well-wishers who contributed to their preparations, according to a press release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Olympics 2020
Tokyo 2020
Ram Nath Kovind
India News

