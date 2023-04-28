President Murmu to launch Karunanidhi centenary celebrations on June 5

President Draupadi Murmu will kick-off the year-long centenary celebrations of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi here on June 5. Murmu will also inaugurate a government multi-super speciality hospital built at a cost of Rs 230 crore in Guindy in Chennai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin met the President in New Delhi on Friday and invited her for the events on June 5. The multi-super speciality hospital, which was announced on the 97th birth anniversary of Karunanidhi on June 3, 2021, has been built at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research.

Built at a cost of Rs 230 crore, the hospital is spread over an area of 51,429 square meters with a ground floor and six upper floors. The inauguration of the hospital will also be the launch of the centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi.

“Hon'ble President of India has given consent to inaugurate the hospital in Guindy, Chennai and to participate in the Centenary Celebration to be held at YMCA Ground, Nandanam on June 5, 2023,” a government release said.

The DMK government has planned to hold year-long celebrations to commemorate centenary year of Karunanidhi, much like the AIADMK dispensation celebrated MGR’s centenary year in 2017-2018.