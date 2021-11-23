Principal-student tiff in Kasargod aggravates

Principal-student tiff in Kerala's Kasargod aggravates

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 23 2021, 03:59 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 03:59 ist

A tiff between a section of students and principal at the Government College at Kasargod in Kerala aggravated further on Monday, with the students accusing the principal of threatening them of giving a fake complaint about using ganja. 

The tiff between principal Rema M and a group of students kicked off with video footage of a student falling on the principal's feet and tendering apology went viral on social media.

Muslim Students Federation, the student's wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, alleged that a second-year BA Economics student of MSF was made to fall on the feet of the principal accusing the students of not wearing masks. But the principal maintained that it was a staged one of the students to trigger the row. The said incident took place on October 18 and a police complaint was already given against the students who flouted social distancing norms.

Aggravating the issue further, the principal alleged that the students even tried to manhandle her, while Sanad, the student seen falling on the feet, said that they were threatened by the principal of giving a fake complaint of ganja use. He also said that the CCTV footage of the college principal's room should be checked to verify the allegation. The principal was forced to fall on the feet trice, the student alleged.

Sources said that the police and the education department were looking into the allegations and counter-allegations.

