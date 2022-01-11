Prof Kamakoti to succeed Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthi as IIT-Madras Director

Prof V Kamakoti, who led the research team that designed and booted up India’s first indigenously developed microprocessor ‘SHAKTI’, is the new director of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras following Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi stepping down from the position after two terms.

An alumnus of IIT Madras, Prof Kamakoti belongs to the Computer Science and Engineering Department of IIT-M. He is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR), IIT-Madras and is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board.

‘SHAKTI’, which can be used in mobile computing devices and networking systems, has the potential to reduce India’s reliance on imported microprocessors in communications and defence Sectors. ‘SHAKTI’ Microprocessors can be used by other sectors as well as it is on par with its international peers, the IIT-M said.

Prof Kamakoti, who was appointed by the Union Commerce Ministry in 2017 as the Chairman of a Taskforce on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for development across various fields, is a recipient of the Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, 2020, among other awards.

“In the last two decades IIT Madras has focussed on Interdisciplinary translational research of relevance to our Nation. We have also reached out to a large number of students through NPTEL, Swayam and On-line degree programs.

“With these gathered strengths, our immediate priority would be on augmenting the skill-set for indigenous technology development addressing local and global requirements aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy,” Prof. Kamakoti said about his priorities.

During Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi’s tenure, IIT-M was ranked no1 in ‘Overall’ category for three consecutive years in India Rankings released by National Institutional Ranking Framework, Ministry of Education, and as no. 1 in the ‘Engineering Institutions’ category in the same Rankings for six consecutive years – from 2016 to 2021.

The institute was also adjudged as the ‘Top innovative Institution’ in the country in Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in 2019, 2020 and 2021, besides being selected as an ‘Institution of Eminence’ in 2019

A statement from IIT-M said Prof. Ramamurthi oversaw a rapid expansion of Campus infrastructure including the launching of a Rs. 1,000-crore satellite campus called ‘Discovery Campus’ to accommodate the increase in research requirements.