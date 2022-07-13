Rain fury continues in Telangana; Kadem project safety becomes a concern

Telangana is reeling under the rain fury for four days now even as the heavy inflows into the River Godavari and tributaries caused water levels to rise to dangerous levels from Kadem in the north to Bhadrachalam near the Andhra Pradesh border.

With the continuation of heavy rains, the state government has extended the holidays to the educational institutions till July 16. All the schools and colleges were shut from Monday. Several exams were postponed.

The government has evacuated people from the 12 flood-prone villages near the Kadem project located in the Nirmal district of north Telangana. Minister Indrakaran Reddy, along with district officials were deployed at the site to review the situation.

Concerns were expressed about the safety of the dam which has a holding capacity of 7.6 TMC. The project on River Godavari tributary is receiving an alarming five lakh cusecs of water from upstream.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been monitoring the floods at Kadem and other projects from his camp office in Hyderabad.

The outflow of the Lakshmi Barrage at downstream Medigadda is a whopping 17.94 lakh cusecs on Wednesday evening. The Saraswati Barrage on the Godavari is also in free flow condition.

Towns like Manthani were engulfed in flood waters. While many villages were cut off due to the overflowing rivers, and streams, the power supply was affected in several areas.