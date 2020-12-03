Rajinikanth to float his political party in January 2021

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he will launch his own political party in January next year.
“It is certain that with the support of the people, we will establish spiritual politics with an honest, transparent and non-corrupt administration, in the upcoming assembly elections. Miracle and wonder will happen,” Rajinikanth said in a terse statement, posted on his verified Twitter page.
ஜனவரியில் கட்சித் துவக்கம்,
டிசம்பர் 31ல் தேதி அறிவிப்பு. #மாத்துவோம்_எல்லாத்தையும்_மாத்துவோம்#இப்போ_இல்லேன்னா_எப்பவும்_இல்ல :the_horns::skin-tone-2: pic.twitter.com/9tqdnIJEml
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) December 3, 2020
He said he will announce the date of the launch of his political party on December 31, 2020.
The announcement by Rajinikanth ends all speculation about his political plans. It also comes days after he consulted office-bearers of his fans’ association.
Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface
No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain
Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too
DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week
In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020
'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'
Disability: A tale of two societies
Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity
Regulation by stealth
A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus