Rajinikanth to float his political party in January 2021

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he will launch his own political party in January next year.

“It is certain that with the support of the people, we will establish spiritual politics with an honest, transparent and non-corrupt administration, in the upcoming assembly elections. Miracle and wonder will happen,” Rajinikanth said in a terse statement, posted on his verified Twitter page.

He said he will announce the date of the launch of his political party on December 31, 2020.

The announcement by Rajinikanth ends all speculation about his political plans. It also comes days after he consulted office-bearers of his fans’ association.