Remebering the philosphies of Pejawar Seer

Vishwesha Theertha Swami of the Pejawar Mutt passed away on Sunday morning. His mortal remains have been brought to Bengaluru for and the last rites will be conducted at the Vidyapeetha.

While he is no more, here are some philosophies he followed to make the world a better place to live in:

He always said that one should have God in the heart. The seer said, “If God is not in our hearts, we will become like the ruined temples of Hampi.”

He was the pontiff of the Pejawar Mutt and believed both the mutts and society are dependent on each other. He said, "In this ocean of society, the heads of Mathas are like fish. Fish cannot survive without water. Water cannot remain clean without fish."

He himself propagated the Hindu ideology of life but also had respect for other religions. He personally served iftar to Muslims during Ramzan. He has also supported communal harmony amongst all communities.

He devoted his life for the welfare and upliftment of the poor and needy by offering healthcare and education. He opened a charitable school and college. His belief was, "the service of the distressed and downtrodden in society is a compulsory tax all of us have to pay to God."

He was a saint, but also a responsible citizen. From being at the helm of protesting against any project harming the environment to protesting against the Emergency in 1975, the Pejawar Mutt seer was always aware of politics. He believed, "Since Swamijis are also citizens of this country, they too have equal political rights as other citizens."