'Condensed school syllabus will be submitted to TN CM'

Report on condensed school syllabus will be submitted to Tamil Nadu CM on Nov 30: Minister

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 28 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 23:26 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A report on condensed school syllabus would be submitted to Chief Minister K Palaniswami on November 30, Tamil Nadu School Education minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

The move is seen as an attempt to clear the confusion on following syllabus for schools owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Educational institutions have been closed since March following the Covid-triggered lockdown and though the government allowed reopening of schools for Classes 9-12 recently, it later withdrew the order after opposition from various quarters over fears of coronavirus.

Stating that he would submit the syllabus reduced by about 40 to 50 percent to Palaniswami on Monday, Sengottaiyan told reporters in Gobichettipalayam in this district that a detailed announcement will be made within five days of handing over the report to the chief minister.

He also denied a move to conduct half yearly exams online.

An 18-member panel, constituted by the government to look into the aspect of reducing the syllabus for the 2020-21 academic year in view of closure of schools due to COVID-19, had already submitted its report.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
COVID-19
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Education

What's Brewing

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt could be yours

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

They beat Covid-19, then again, and again, and again

'What makes BJP special is what I call Hindu Fevicol’

'What makes BJP special is what I call Hindu Fevicol’

Trump's Afghan troop withdrawal is gift to the Taliban

Trump's Afghan troop withdrawal is gift to the Taliban

 